Colombian peso إلى فانواتو فاتوس exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى فانواتو فاتوس is currently ٠٫٠٣٠ today, reflecting a 0.296% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 2.844% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى فانواتو فاتوس has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٣٠ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٢٩ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.862% increase in value.