Colombian peso إلى بيزو أوروغواي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى بيزو أوروغواي is currently ٠٫٠١٠ today, reflecting a -0.090% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 2.458% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى بيزو أوروغواي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠١٠ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠١٠ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 1.480% increase in value.