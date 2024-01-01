Colombian peso إلى تونغا بانغاس exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى تونغا بانغاس is currently ٠٫٠٠١ today, reflecting a -1.700% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 2.835% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى تونغا بانغاس has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠١ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠١ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-08-2024, with a -1.839% decrease in value.