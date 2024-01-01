Colombian peso إلى سييرا ليونين exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى سييرا ليونين is currently ٥٫٥٦١ today, reflecting a 0.129% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 2.707% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى سييرا ليونين has fluctuated between a high of ٥٫٥٨١ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٥٫٣٦٦ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 0.863% increase in value.