Colombian peso إلى الروبلات الروسية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى الروبلات الروسية is currently ٠٫٠٢٢ today, reflecting a 2.831% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 10.210% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى الروبلات الروسية has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٢٢ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٢٠ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-08-2024, with a 1.455% increase in value.