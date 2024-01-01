Colombian peso لبيرو نويفو سولس exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso لبيرو نويفو سولس is currently ٠٫٠٠١ today, reflecting a 0.545% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 3.162% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso لبيرو نويفو سولس has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠١ on 12-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠١ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 0.860% increase in value.