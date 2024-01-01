Colombian peso إلى نيراس نيجيري exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى نيراس نيجيري is currently ٠٫٣٩٢ today, reflecting a 0.142% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 3.266% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى نيراس نيجيري has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٣٩٨ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٣٧٧ on 07-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-08-2024, with a 2.111% increase in value.