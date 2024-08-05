Colombian peso إلى البيزو المكسيكي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى البيزو المكسيكي is currently ٠٫٠٠٥ today, reflecting a -0.069% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a -3.185% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى البيزو المكسيكي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٠٥ on 05-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٠٥ on 12-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -2.088% decrease in value.