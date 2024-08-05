Colombian peso إلى الشلنات الكينية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى الشلنات الكينية is currently ٠٫٠٣٢ today, reflecting a -0.012% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.952% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى الشلنات الكينية has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٣٢ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٣١ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.296% decrease in value.