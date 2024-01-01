Colombian peso إلى الين الياباني exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى الين الياباني is currently ٠٫٠٣٦ today, reflecting a 0.648% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 5.375% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى الين الياباني has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٣٦ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٣٤ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-08-2024, with a 1.368% increase in value.