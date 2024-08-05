Colombian peso إلى فورنتس المجرية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى فورنتس المجرية is currently ٠٫٠٨٨ today, reflecting a -0.269% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 0.723% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى فورنتس المجرية has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٩٠ on 08-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٨٦ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.322% decrease in value.