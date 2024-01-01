Colombian peso بالفرنك الغيني exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso بالفرنك الغيني is currently ٢٫١٠٨ today, reflecting a -0.427% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 1.298% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso بالفرنك الغيني has fluctuated between a high of ٢٫١٢٧ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٢٫٠٥٢ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 08-08-2024, with a 1.199% increase in value.