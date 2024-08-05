Colombian peso إلى البيزو الشيلي exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى البيزو الشيلي is currently ٠٫٢٢٩ today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a -0.340% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى البيزو الشيلي has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٢٣٣ on 05-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٢٢٨ on 06-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a 1.605% increase in value.