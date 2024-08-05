Colombian peso إلى التاكا البنغلاديشية exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Colombian peso إلى التاكا البنغلاديشية is currently ٠٫٠٢٩ today, reflecting a 0.344% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Colombian peso has remained relatively stable, with a 2.273% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Colombian peso إلى التاكا البنغلاديشية has fluctuated between a high of ٠٫٠٢٩ on 09-08-2024 and a low of ٠٫٠٢٨ on 05-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 05-08-2024, with a -1.091% decrease in value.