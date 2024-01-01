دولار كندي إلى فرنك سويسري Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the دولار كندي إلى فرنك سويسري history summary. This is the دولار كندي (CAD) إلى فرنك سويسري (XPF) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CAD and XPF historical data from 24-06-2019 to 24-06-2024.
دولار كندي إلى فرنك سويسري exchange rate history
The exchange rate for دولار كندي إلى فرنك سويسري is currently ٨٠٫٨٨٧ today, reflecting a -0.099% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار كندي has remained relatively stable, with a 0.384% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار كندي إلى فرنك سويسري has fluctuated between a high of ٨١٫٦٤٥ on 24-06-2024 and a low of ٨٠٫٤٦٨ on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a -0.927% decrease in value.
حذروا من سوء أسعار الصرف. وكثيراً ما تتحمل المصارف وموردو الخدمات التقليديون تكاليف إضافية تتقاضاها عن طريق رفع سعر الصرف. التكنولوجيا الذكية لدينا تعني أننا أكثر كفاءة - وهذا يعني أنك تحصل على معدل رائع. في كل مرة.
