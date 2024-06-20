دولار كندي إلى سييرا ليونين exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار كندي إلى سييرا ليونين is currently ١٦٬٤٥٩٫٩٠٠ today, reflecting a 0.091% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار كندي has remained relatively stable, with a 0.146% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار كندي إلى سييرا ليونين has fluctuated between a high of ١٦٬٥٤٢٫٨٠٠ on 21-06-2024 and a low of ١٦٬٣١١٫٦٠٠ on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 1.189% increase in value.