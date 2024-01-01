دولار كندي إلى لاري جورجيا exchange rate history

The exchange rate for دولار كندي إلى لاري جورجيا is currently ٢٫٠٥٨ today, reflecting a 0.312% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of دولار كندي has remained relatively stable, with a -1.385% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of دولار كندي إلى لاري جورجيا has fluctuated between a high of ٢٫٠٨٩ on 18-06-2024 and a low of ٢٫٠٣٦ on 19-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 19-06-2024, with a -0.403% decrease in value.