1.00000 XOF = 0.00453 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:34
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87121.091190.91051.496331.668350.964618.7741
1 GBP1.1478411.2524104.351.717541.914981.1072121.5495
1 USD0.91650.798467183.321.37141.529050.884117.2066
1 INR0.01099980.009583140.012001910.01645940.01835160.01061090.206512

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / East Caribbean Dollar
1 XOF0.00453 XCD
5 XOF0.02263 XCD
10 XOF0.04526 XCD
20 XOF0.09052 XCD
50 XOF0.22631 XCD
100 XOF0.45261 XCD
250 XOF1.13152 XCD
500 XOF2.26305 XCD
1000 XOF4.52610 XCD
2000 XOF9.05220 XCD
5000 XOF22.63050 XCD
10000 XOF45.26100 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XCD220.94100 XOF
5 XCD1104.70500 XOF
10 XCD2209.41000 XOF
20 XCD4418.82000 XOF
50 XCD11047.05000 XOF
100 XCD22094.10000 XOF
250 XCD55235.25000 XOF
500 XCD110470.50000 XOF
1000 XCD220941.00000 XOF
2000 XCD441882.00000 XOF
5000 XCD1104705.00000 XOF
10000 XCD2209410.00000 XOF