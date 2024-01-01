Convert XOF to XCD at the real exchange rate

CFA francs BCEAO to East Caribbean dollars today

1,000 xof
4.40 xcd

CFA1.000 XOF = $0.004396 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:27
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / East Caribbean Dollar
1 XOF0.00440 XCD
5 XOF0.02198 XCD
10 XOF0.04396 XCD
20 XOF0.08792 XCD
50 XOF0.21979 XCD
100 XOF0.43959 XCD
250 XOF1.09896 XCD
500 XOF2.19792 XCD
1000 XOF4.39585 XCD
2000 XOF8.79170 XCD
5000 XOF21.97925 XCD
10000 XOF43.95850 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XCD227.48700 XOF
5 XCD1,137.43500 XOF
10 XCD2,274.87000 XOF
20 XCD4,549.74000 XOF
50 XCD11,374.35000 XOF
100 XCD22,748.70000 XOF
250 XCD56,871.75000 XOF
500 XCD113,743.50000 XOF
1000 XCD227,487.00000 XOF
2000 XCD454,974.00000 XOF
5000 XCD1,137,435.00000 XOF
10000 XCD2,274,870.00000 XOF