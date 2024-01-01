1 CFA franc BCEAO to East Caribbean dollars

1.00000 XOF = 0.00451 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:10
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.859131.0955590.99171.462451.629680.92864518.4416
1 GBP1.1639711.2752105.9131.702261.896911.0809121.4657
1 USD0.91280.784191183.05571.33491.487540.8476516.8332
1 INR0.010990.009441740.012040110.01607230.01791020.01020580.202674

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / East Caribbean Dollar
1 XOF0.00451 XCD
5 XOF0.02255 XCD
10 XOF0.04509 XCD
20 XOF0.09019 XCD
50 XOF0.22547 XCD
100 XOF0.45094 XCD
250 XOF1.12736 XCD
500 XOF2.25471 XCD
1000 XOF4.50942 XCD
2000 XOF9.01884 XCD
5000 XOF22.54710 XCD
10000 XOF45.09420 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 XCD221.75800 XOF
5 XCD1108.79000 XOF
10 XCD2217.58000 XOF
20 XCD4435.16000 XOF
50 XCD11087.90000 XOF
100 XCD22175.80000 XOF
250 XCD55439.50000 XOF
500 XCD110879.00000 XOF
1000 XCD221758.00000 XOF
2000 XCD443516.00000 XOF
5000 XCD1108790.00000 XOF
10000 XCD2217580.00000 XOF