CFA franc BCEAO to East Caribbean dollars Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the CFA franc BCEAO to East Caribbean dollars history summary. This is the CFA franc BCEAO (XOF) to East Caribbean dollars (XCD) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of XOF and XCD historical data from 27-06-2019 to 27-06-2024.
CFA franc BCEAO to East Caribbean dollars exchange rate history
The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to East Caribbean dollars is currently 0.004 today, reflecting a -0.276% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.629% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to East Caribbean dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0.004 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.004 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 21-06-2024, with a -0.298% decrease in value.
