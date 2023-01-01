CFA francs BCEAO to Uruguayan pesos today

Convert XOF to UYU at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
65.82 uyu

1.00000 XOF = 0.06582 UYU

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Uruguayan Peso
1 XOF0.06582 UYU
5 XOF0.32910 UYU
10 XOF0.65821 UYU
20 XOF1.31641 UYU
50 XOF3.29103 UYU
100 XOF6.58205 UYU
250 XOF16.45513 UYU
500 XOF32.91025 UYU
1000 XOF65.82050 UYU
2000 XOF131.64100 UYU
5000 XOF329.10250 UYU
10000 XOF658.20500 UYU
Conversion rates Uruguayan Peso / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 UYU15.19280 XOF
5 UYU75.96400 XOF
10 UYU151.92800 XOF
20 UYU303.85600 XOF
50 UYU759.64000 XOF
100 UYU1519.28000 XOF
250 UYU3798.20000 XOF
500 UYU7596.40000 XOF
1000 UYU15192.80000 XOF
2000 UYU30385.60000 XOF
5000 UYU75964.00000 XOF
10000 UYU151928.00000 XOF