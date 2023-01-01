CFA francs BCEAO to Omani rials today

Convert XOF to OMR at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
0.643 omr

1.00000 XOF = 0.00064 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:29
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.0910590.90631.496161.668020.964718.7634
1 GBP1.1481111.25265104.3711.717761.915071.1075821.5426
1 USD0.916550.798308183.321.37131.528820.8841517.1976
1 INR0.01100030.009581220.012001910.01645820.01834880.01061150.206404

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Omani Rial
1 XOF0.00064 OMR
5 XOF0.00321 OMR
10 XOF0.00643 OMR
20 XOF0.01286 OMR
50 XOF0.03215 OMR
100 XOF0.06430 OMR
250 XOF0.16074 OMR
500 XOF0.32148 OMR
1000 XOF0.64297 OMR
2000 XOF1.28593 OMR
5000 XOF3.21482 OMR
10000 XOF6.42965 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 OMR1555.30000 XOF
5 OMR7776.50000 XOF
10 OMR15553.00000 XOF
20 OMR31106.00000 XOF
50 OMR77765.00000 XOF
100 OMR155530.00000 XOF
250 OMR388825.00000 XOF
500 OMR777650.00000 XOF
1000 OMR1555300.00000 XOF
2000 OMR3110600.00000 XOF
5000 OMR7776500.00000 XOF
10000 OMR15553000.00000 XOF