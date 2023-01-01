CFA francs BCEAO to Lesotho lotis today

Convert XOF to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
31.15 lsl

1.00000 XOF = 0.03115 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:27
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Lesotho Loti
1 XOF0.03115 LSL
5 XOF0.15577 LSL
10 XOF0.31155 LSL
20 XOF0.62310 LSL
50 XOF1.55774 LSL
100 XOF3.11549 LSL
250 XOF7.78872 LSL
500 XOF15.57745 LSL
1000 XOF31.15490 LSL
2000 XOF62.30980 LSL
5000 XOF155.77450 LSL
10000 XOF311.54900 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LSL32.09770 XOF
5 LSL160.48850 XOF
10 LSL320.97700 XOF
20 LSL641.95400 XOF
50 LSL1604.88500 XOF
100 LSL3209.77000 XOF
250 LSL8024.42500 XOF
500 LSL16048.85000 XOF
1000 LSL32097.70000 XOF
2000 LSL64195.40000 XOF
5000 LSL160488.50000 XOF
10000 LSL320977.00000 XOF