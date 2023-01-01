1 Lesotho loti to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert LSL to XOF at the real exchange rate

1 lsl
32 xof

1.00000 LSL = 31.81770 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86851.092291.07151.491951.662150.964118.6904
1 GBP1.1514111.2576104.8631.717881.913861.1100721.5208
1 USD0.91560.795165183.38351.3661.521840.882817.1126
1 INR0.01098040.009536240.011992810.01638210.01825110.01058720.205228

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho loti

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 LSL31.81770 XOF
5 LSL159.08850 XOF
10 LSL318.17700 XOF
20 LSL636.35400 XOF
50 LSL1590.88500 XOF
100 LSL3181.77000 XOF
250 LSL7954.42500 XOF
500 LSL15908.85000 XOF
1000 LSL31817.70000 XOF
2000 LSL63635.40000 XOF
5000 LSL159088.50000 XOF
10000 LSL318177.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Lesotho Loti
1 XOF0.03143 LSL
5 XOF0.15714 LSL
10 XOF0.31429 LSL
20 XOF0.62858 LSL
50 XOF1.57145 LSL
100 XOF3.14290 LSL
250 XOF7.85725 LSL
500 XOF15.71450 LSL
1000 XOF31.42900 LSL
2000 XOF62.85800 LSL
5000 XOF157.14500 LSL
10000 XOF314.29000 LSL