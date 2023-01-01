CFA francs BCEAO to Indian rupees today

Convert XOF to INR at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
139.16 inr

1.00000 XOF = 0.13916 INR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:24
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8711.090790.87931.496111.66850.964518.76
1 GBP1.1481111.2523104.3441.717781.915711.1073521.5396
1 USD0.916850.798531183.3221.37171.529750.884317.2
1 INR0.01100360.009583670.012001610.01646260.01835950.0106130.206428

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Indian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and INR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to INR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Indian Rupee
1 XOF0.13916 INR
5 XOF0.69580 INR
10 XOF1.39160 INR
20 XOF2.78320 INR
50 XOF6.95800 INR
100 XOF13.91600 INR
250 XOF34.79000 INR
500 XOF69.58000 INR
1000 XOF139.16000 INR
2000 XOF278.32000 INR
5000 XOF695.80000 INR
10000 XOF1391.60000 INR
Conversion rates Indian Rupee / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 INR7.18598 XOF
5 INR35.92990 XOF
10 INR71.85980 XOF
20 INR143.71960 XOF
50 INR359.29900 XOF
100 INR718.59800 XOF
250 INR1796.49500 XOF
500 INR3592.99000 XOF
1000 INR7185.98000 XOF
2000 INR14371.96000 XOF
5000 INR35929.90000 XOF
10000 INR71859.80000 XOF