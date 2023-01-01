CFA francs BCEAO to Cape Verdean escudos today

Convert XOF to CVE at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
169.64 cve

1.00000 XOF = 0.16964 CVE

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 XOF0.16964 CVE
5 XOF0.84823 CVE
10 XOF1.69645 CVE
20 XOF3.39290 CVE
50 XOF8.48225 CVE
100 XOF16.96450 CVE
250 XOF42.41125 CVE
500 XOF84.82250 CVE
1000 XOF169.64500 CVE
2000 XOF339.29000 CVE
5000 XOF848.22500 CVE
10000 XOF1696.45000 CVE
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 CVE5.89466 XOF
5 CVE29.47330 XOF
10 CVE58.94660 XOF
20 CVE117.89320 XOF
50 CVE294.73300 XOF
100 CVE589.46600 XOF
250 CVE1473.66500 XOF
500 CVE2947.33000 XOF
1000 CVE5894.66000 XOF
2000 CVE11789.32000 XOF
5000 CVE29473.30000 XOF
10000 CVE58946.60000 XOF