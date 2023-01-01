CFA francs BCEAO to Botswanan pulas today

Convert XOF to BWP at the real exchange rate

1000 xof
22.60 bwp

1.00000 XOF = 0.02260 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:22
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87081.090690.86331.496031.668090.964418.7614
1 GBP1.1483711.2524104.3441.717981.915571.1074921.5448
1 USD0.916950.798467183.3151.371751.529520.884317.2028
1 INR0.01100550.009583710.012002610.01646460.01835830.01061390.206479

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Botswanan pulas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BWP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to BWP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for CFA franc BCEAO

XOF to USD

XOF to GBP

XOF to CAD

XOF to EUR

XOF to AUD

XOF to MAD

XOF to SGD

XOF to NGN

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
  • See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500.

Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Botswanan Pula
1 XOF0.02260 BWP
5 XOF0.11300 BWP
10 XOF0.22600 BWP
20 XOF0.45200 BWP
50 XOF1.13001 BWP
100 XOF2.26001 BWP
250 XOF5.65003 BWP
500 XOF11.30005 BWP
1000 XOF22.60010 BWP
2000 XOF45.20020 BWP
5000 XOF113.00050 BWP
10000 XOF226.00100 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 BWP44.24760 XOF
5 BWP221.23800 XOF
10 BWP442.47600 XOF
20 BWP884.95200 XOF
50 BWP2212.38000 XOF
100 BWP4424.76000 XOF
250 BWP11061.90000 XOF
500 BWP22123.80000 XOF
1000 BWP44247.60000 XOF
2000 BWP88495.20000 XOF
5000 BWP221238.00000 XOF
10000 BWP442476.00000 XOF