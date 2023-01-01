CFA francs BCEAO to Armenian drams today

Convert XOF to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
672.32 amd

1.00000 XOF = 0.67232 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:20
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Armenian Dram
1 XOF0.67232 AMD
5 XOF3.36159 AMD
10 XOF6.72317 AMD
20 XOF13.44634 AMD
50 XOF33.61585 AMD
100 XOF67.23170 AMD
250 XOF168.07925 AMD
500 XOF336.15850 AMD
1000 XOF672.31700 AMD
2000 XOF1344.63400 AMD
5000 XOF3361.58500 AMD
10000 XOF6723.17000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AMD1.48739 XOF
5 AMD7.43695 XOF
10 AMD14.87390 XOF
20 AMD29.74780 XOF
50 AMD74.36950 XOF
100 AMD148.73900 XOF
250 AMD371.84750 XOF
500 AMD743.69500 XOF
1000 AMD1487.39000 XOF
2000 AMD2974.78000 XOF
5000 AMD7436.95000 XOF
10000 AMD14873.90000 XOF