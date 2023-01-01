5000 Armenian drams to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert AMD to XOF at the real exchange rate

5,000 amd
7,426 xof

1.00000 AMD = 1.48516 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:26
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86221.090990.90471.476751.646640.953418.9494
1 GBP1.1598211.26525105.4331.712771.909811.1057821.9779
1 USD0.916650.790358183.331.35371.509430.87417.3704
1 INR0.01100050.009484670.012000510.0162450.01811390.01048840.208453

How to convert Armenian drams to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AMD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AMD to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AMD1.48516 XOF
5 AMD7.42580 XOF
10 AMD14.85160 XOF
20 AMD29.70320 XOF
50 AMD74.25800 XOF
100 AMD148.51600 XOF
250 AMD371.29000 XOF
500 AMD742.58000 XOF
1000 AMD1485.16000 XOF
2000 AMD2970.32000 XOF
5000 AMD7425.80000 XOF
10000 AMD14851.60000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Armenian Dram
1 XOF0.67333 AMD
5 XOF3.36664 AMD
10 XOF6.73327 AMD
20 XOF13.46654 AMD
50 XOF33.66635 AMD
100 XOF67.33270 AMD
250 XOF168.33175 AMD
500 XOF336.66350 AMD
1000 XOF673.32700 AMD
2000 XOF1346.65400 AMD
5000 XOF3366.63500 AMD
10000 XOF6733.27000 AMD