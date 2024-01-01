CFA francs BCEAO to Armenian drams today

Convert XOF to AMD at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
631.62 amd

CFA1.000 XOF = ֏0.6316 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:50
Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Armenian Dram
1 XOF0.63162 AMD
5 XOF3.15812 AMD
10 XOF6.31624 AMD
20 XOF12.63248 AMD
50 XOF31.58120 AMD
100 XOF63.16240 AMD
250 XOF157.90600 AMD
500 XOF315.81200 AMD
1000 XOF631.62400 AMD
2000 XOF1,263.24800 AMD
5000 XOF3,158.12000 AMD
10000 XOF6,316.24000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AMD1.58322 XOF
5 AMD7.91610 XOF
10 AMD15.83220 XOF
20 AMD31.66440 XOF
50 AMD79.16100 XOF
100 AMD158.32200 XOF
250 AMD395.80500 XOF
500 AMD791.61000 XOF
1000 AMD1,583.22000 XOF
2000 AMD3,166.44000 XOF
5000 AMD7,916.10000 XOF
10000 AMD15,832.20000 XOF