CFA franc BCEAO to Armenian drams exchange rate history

The exchange rate for CFA franc BCEAO to Armenian drams is currently 0.632 today, reflecting a -0.286% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of CFA franc BCEAO has remained relatively stable, with a -0.646% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of CFA franc BCEAO to Armenian drams has fluctuated between a high of 0.636 on 19-06-2024 and a low of 0.631 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 24-06-2024, with a 0.348% increase in value.