Armenian dram to CFA francs BCEAO exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Armenian dram to CFA francs BCEAO is currently 1.530 today, reflecting a 0.000% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Armenian dram has remained relatively stable, with a 1.202% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Armenian dram to CFA francs BCEAO has fluctuated between a high of 1.530 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 1.511 on 26-08-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 28-08-2024, with a 0.450% increase in value.