1.00000 XOF = 0.00613 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:19
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 XOF0.00613 AED
5 XOF0.03067 AED
10 XOF0.06134 AED
20 XOF0.12268 AED
50 XOF0.30671 AED
100 XOF0.61341 AED
250 XOF1.53353 AED
500 XOF3.06705 AED
1000 XOF6.13411 AED
2000 XOF12.26822 AED
5000 XOF30.67055 AED
10000 XOF61.34110 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AED163.02300 XOF
5 AED815.11500 XOF
10 AED1630.23000 XOF
20 AED3260.46000 XOF
50 AED8151.15000 XOF
100 AED16302.30000 XOF
250 AED40755.75000 XOF
500 AED81511.50000 XOF
1000 AED163023.00000 XOF
2000 AED326046.00000 XOF
5000 AED815115.00000 XOF
10000 AED1630230.00000 XOF