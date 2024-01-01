CFA francs BCEAO to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

Convert XOF to AED at the real exchange rate

1,000 xof
5.98 aed

CFA1.000 XOF = د.إ0.005981 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:48
How to convert CFA francs BCEAO to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select XOF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current XOF to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 XOF0.00598 AED
5 XOF0.02990 AED
10 XOF0.05981 AED
20 XOF0.11961 AED
50 XOF0.29903 AED
100 XOF0.59805 AED
250 XOF1.49512 AED
500 XOF2.99025 AED
1000 XOF5.98050 AED
2000 XOF11.96100 AED
5000 XOF29.90250 AED
10000 XOF59.80500 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 AED167.21000 XOF
5 AED836.05000 XOF
10 AED1,672.10000 XOF
20 AED3,344.20000 XOF
50 AED8,360.50000 XOF
100 AED16,721.00000 XOF
250 AED41,802.50000 XOF
500 AED83,605.00000 XOF
1000 AED167,210.00000 XOF
2000 AED334,420.00000 XOF
5000 AED836,050.00000 XOF
10000 AED1,672,100.00000 XOF