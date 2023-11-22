1 thousand US dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert USD to PEN at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
3,744.45 pen

1.00000 USD = 3.74445 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.872251.086690.54041.493311.66350.962718.7134
1 GBP1.1464611.2457103.7971.711971.907071.103721.4534
1 USD0.92030.802761183.32451.37431.530920.88617.222
1 INR0.01104480.009634160.012001310.01649330.0183730.01063310.206686

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Peruvian nuevo soles

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PEN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to PEN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 USD3.74445 PEN
5 USD18.72225 PEN
10 USD37.44450 PEN
20 USD74.88900 PEN
50 USD187.22250 PEN
100 USD374.44500 PEN
250 USD936.11250 PEN
500 USD1872.22500 PEN
1000 USD3744.45000 PEN
2000 USD7488.90000 PEN
5000 USD18722.25000 PEN
10000 USD37444.50000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / US Dollar
1 PEN0.26706 USD
5 PEN1.33531 USD
10 PEN2.67062 USD
20 PEN5.34124 USD
50 PEN13.35310 USD
100 PEN26.70620 USD
250 PEN66.76550 USD
500 PEN133.53100 USD
1000 PEN267.06200 USD
2000 PEN534.12400 USD
5000 PEN1335.31000 USD
10000 PEN2670.62000 USD