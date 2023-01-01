1 thousand US dollars to Lesotho lotis

Convert USD to LSL at the real exchange rate

1,000 usd
18,866.90 lsl

1.00000 USD = 18.86690 LSL

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:42
Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert US dollars to Lesotho lotis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LSL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to LSL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 USD18.86690 LSL
5 USD94.33450 LSL
10 USD188.66900 LSL
20 USD377.33800 LSL
50 USD943.34500 LSL
100 USD1886.69000 LSL
250 USD4716.72500 LSL
500 USD9433.45000 LSL
1000 USD18866.90000 LSL
2000 USD37733.80000 LSL
5000 USD94334.50000 LSL
10000 USD188669.00000 LSL
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / US Dollar
1 LSL0.05300 USD
5 LSL0.26502 USD
10 LSL0.53003 USD
20 LSL1.06006 USD
50 LSL2.65015 USD
100 LSL5.30030 USD
250 LSL13.25075 USD
500 LSL26.50150 USD
1000 LSL53.00300 USD
2000 LSL106.00600 USD
5000 LSL265.01500 USD
10000 LSL530.03000 USD