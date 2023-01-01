100 Lesotho lotis to US dollars

1.00000 LSL = 0.05287 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:19
1 EUR10.86841.091491.02331.493741.662710.9639518.6982
1 GBP1.1515411.25675104.8141.720051.914611.1100321.531
1 USD0.916250.795703183.40051.368651.523460.8832517.1323
1 INR0.01098620.009540750.011990310.01641060.01826680.01059050.205422

Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / US Dollar
1 LSL0.05287 USD
5 LSL0.26434 USD
10 LSL0.52868 USD
20 LSL1.05736 USD
50 LSL2.64341 USD
100 LSL5.28681 USD
250 LSL13.21702 USD
500 LSL26.43405 USD
1000 LSL52.86810 USD
2000 LSL105.73620 USD
5000 LSL264.34050 USD
10000 LSL528.68100 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 USD18.91500 LSL
5 USD94.57500 LSL
10 USD189.15000 LSL
20 USD378.30000 LSL
50 USD945.75000 LSL
100 USD1891.50000 LSL
250 USD4728.75000 LSL
500 USD9457.50000 LSL
1000 USD18915.00000 LSL
2000 USD37830.00000 LSL
5000 USD94575.00000 LSL
10000 USD189150.00000 LSL