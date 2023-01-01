10 Lesotho lotis to US dollars

Convert LSL to USD at the real exchange rate

10 lsl
0.53 usd

1.00000 LSL = 0.05290 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.86831.0913591.0171.493681.662630.96418.6864
1 GBP1.1516811.2569104.8241.720261.914841.1102221.521
1 USD0.91630.795608183.39851.368651.523460.883317.1223
1 INR0.0109870.009539840.011990610.0164110.01826730.01059130.205307

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lesotho lotis to US dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LSL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LSL to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lesotho lotis

LSL to USD

LSL to EUR

LSL to GBP

LSL to INR

LSL to JPY

LSL to RUB

LSL to AUD

LSL to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lesotho Loti / US Dollar
1 LSL0.05290 USD
5 LSL0.26448 USD
10 LSL0.52896 USD
20 LSL1.05792 USD
50 LSL2.64480 USD
100 LSL5.28961 USD
250 LSL13.22403 USD
500 LSL26.44805 USD
1000 LSL52.89610 USD
2000 LSL105.79220 USD
5000 LSL264.48050 USD
10000 LSL528.96100 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Lesotho Loti
1 USD18.90500 LSL
5 USD94.52500 LSL
10 USD189.05000 LSL
20 USD378.10000 LSL
50 USD945.25000 LSL
100 USD1890.50000 LSL
250 USD4726.25000 LSL
500 USD9452.50000 LSL
1000 USD18905.00000 LSL
2000 USD37810.00000 LSL
5000 USD94525.00000 LSL
10000 USD189050.00000 LSL