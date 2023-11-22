10 US dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert USD to KWD at the real exchange rate

10 usd
3.083 kwd

1.00000 USD = 0.30833 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:33
How to convert US dollars to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 USD0.30833 KWD
5 USD1.54165 KWD
10 USD3.08330 KWD
20 USD6.16660 KWD
50 USD15.41650 KWD
100 USD30.83300 KWD
250 USD77.08250 KWD
500 USD154.16500 KWD
1000 USD308.33000 KWD
2000 USD616.66000 KWD
5000 USD1541.65000 KWD
10000 USD3083.30000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / US Dollar
1 KWD3.24328 USD
5 KWD16.21640 USD
10 KWD32.43280 USD
20 KWD64.86560 USD
50 KWD162.16400 USD
100 KWD324.32800 USD
250 KWD810.82000 USD
500 KWD1621.64000 USD
1000 KWD3243.28000 USD
2000 KWD6486.56000 USD
5000 KWD16216.40000 USD
10000 KWD32432.80000 USD