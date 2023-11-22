2000 US dollars to Japanese yen

Convert USD to JPY at the real exchange rate

2,000 usd
299,290 jpy

1.00000 USD = 149.64500 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:27
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.87161.086190.49951.494041.664010.962718.6881
1 GBP1.1473211.2461103.8321.714141.909151.1045221.4411
1 USD0.920750.802504183.32521.37561.53210.886417.2066
1 INR0.01104980.009630990.012001210.01650880.0183870.01063780.206499

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert US dollars to Japanese yen

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select USD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and JPY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current USD to JPY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for US dollars

USD to KRW

USD to INR

USD to JPY

USD to CAD

USD to EUR

USD to GBP

USD to CNY

USD to MXN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates US Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 USD149.64500 JPY
5 USD748.22500 JPY
10 USD1496.45000 JPY
20 USD2992.90000 JPY
50 USD7482.25000 JPY
100 USD14964.50000 JPY
250 USD37411.25000 JPY
500 USD74822.50000 JPY
1000 USD149645.00000 JPY
2000 USD299290.00000 JPY
5000 USD748225.00000 JPY
10000 USD1496450.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / US Dollar
100 JPY0.66825 USD
1000 JPY6.68248 USD
1500 JPY10.02372 USD
2000 JPY13.36496 USD
3000 JPY20.04744 USD
5000 JPY33.41240 USD
5400 JPY36.08539 USD
10000 JPY66.82480 USD
15000 JPY100.23720 USD
20000 JPY133.64960 USD
25000 JPY167.06200 USD
30000 JPY200.47440 USD