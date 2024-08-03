2,000 US dollars to Japanese yen
Convert USD to JPY at the real exchange rate
|1 USD to JPY
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|161.5950
|161.5950
|Low
|146.5300
|146.5300
|Average
|156.5102
|157.0773
|Change
|-9.20%
|-4.63%
|View full history
1 USD to JPY stats
The performance of USD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 161.5950 and a 30 day low of 146.5300. This means the 30 day average was 156.5102. The change for USD to JPY was -9.20.
The performance of USD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 161.5950 and a 90 day low of 146.5300. This means the 90 day average was 157.0773. The change for USD to JPY was -4.63.
|Conversion rates US Dollar / Japanese Yen
|1 USD
|146.53000 JPY
|5 USD
|732.65000 JPY
|10 USD
|1,465.30000 JPY
|20 USD
|2,930.60000 JPY
|50 USD
|7,326.50000 JPY
|100 USD
|14,653.00000 JPY
|250 USD
|36,632.50000 JPY
|500 USD
|73,265.00000 JPY
|1000 USD
|146,530.00000 JPY
|2000 USD
|293,060.00000 JPY
|5000 USD
|732,650.00000 JPY
|10000 USD
|1,465,300.00000 JPY
|100000 USD
|14,653,000.00000 JPY
|1000000 USD
|146,530,000.00000 JPY
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / US Dollar
|1 JPY
|0.00682 USD
|100 JPY
|0.68245 USD
|500 JPY
|3.41227 USD
|1000 JPY
|6.82454 USD
|2000 JPY
|13.64908 USD
|5000 JPY
|34.12270 USD
|10000 JPY
|68.24540 USD
|20000 JPY
|136.49080 USD
|25000 JPY
|170.61350 USD
|30000 JPY
|204.73620 USD
|50000 JPY
|341.22700 USD
|100000 JPY
|682.45400 USD
|200000 JPY
|1,364.90800 USD
|1000000 JPY
|6,824.54000 USD