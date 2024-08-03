5,000 US dollars to Japanese yen

Convert USD to JPY at the real exchange rate

5,000 usd
732,650 jpy

$1.000 USD = ¥146.5 JPY

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
USD to JPY conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to JPYLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High161.5950161.5950
Low146.5300146.5300
Average156.5102157.0773
Change-9.20%-4.63%
1 USD to JPY stats

The performance of USD to JPY in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 161.5950 and a 30 day low of 146.5300. This means the 30 day average was 156.5102. The change for USD to JPY was -9.20.

The performance of USD to JPY in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 161.5950 and a 90 day low of 146.5300. This means the 90 day average was 157.0773. The change for USD to JPY was -4.63.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Japanese Yen
1 USD146.53000 JPY
5 USD732.65000 JPY
10 USD1,465.30000 JPY
20 USD2,930.60000 JPY
50 USD7,326.50000 JPY
100 USD14,653.00000 JPY
250 USD36,632.50000 JPY
500 USD73,265.00000 JPY
1000 USD146,530.00000 JPY
2000 USD293,060.00000 JPY
5000 USD732,650.00000 JPY
10000 USD1,465,300.00000 JPY
100000 USD14,653,000.00000 JPY
1000000 USD146,530,000.00000 JPY
Conversion rates Japanese Yen / US Dollar
1 JPY0.00682 USD
100 JPY0.68245 USD
500 JPY3.41227 USD
1000 JPY6.82454 USD
2000 JPY13.64908 USD
5000 JPY34.12270 USD
10000 JPY68.24540 USD
20000 JPY136.49080 USD
25000 JPY170.61350 USD
30000 JPY204.73620 USD
50000 JPY341.22700 USD
100000 JPY682.45400 USD
200000 JPY1,364.90800 USD
1000000 JPY6,824.54000 USD