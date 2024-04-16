200,000 Japanese yen to US dollars
Convert JPY to USD at the real exchange rate
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Japanese yen to US dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select JPY in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and USD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current JPY to USD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Japanese yen
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
|Conversion rates Japanese Yen / US Dollar
|1 JPY
|0.00648 USD
|100 JPY
|0.64824 USD
|500 JPY
|3.24117 USD
|1000 JPY
|6.48235 USD
|2000 JPY
|12.96470 USD
|5000 JPY
|32.41175 USD
|10000 JPY
|64.82350 USD
|20000 JPY
|129.64700 USD
|25000 JPY
|162.05875 USD
|30000 JPY
|194.47050 USD
|50000 JPY
|324.11750 USD
|100000 JPY
|648.23500 USD
|200000 JPY
|1,296.47000 USD
|1000000 JPY
|6,482.35000 USD
|Conversion rates US Dollar / Japanese Yen
|1 USD
|154.26500 JPY
|5 USD
|771.32500 JPY
|10 USD
|1,542.65000 JPY
|20 USD
|3,085.30000 JPY
|50 USD
|7,713.25000 JPY
|100 USD
|15,426.50000 JPY
|250 USD
|38,566.25000 JPY
|500 USD
|77,132.50000 JPY
|1000 USD
|154,265.00000 JPY
|2000 USD
|308,530.00000 JPY
|5000 USD
|771,325.00000 JPY
|10000 USD
|1,542,650.00000 JPY
|100000 USD
|15,426,500.00000 JPY
|1000000 USD
|154,265,000.00000 JPY