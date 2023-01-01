10 Thai bahts to Saudi riyals

Convert THB to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 thb
1.06 sar

1.00000 THB = 0.10612 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Trustpilot logoTrustpilot stars rating

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Thai bahts to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select THB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current THB to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Thai bahts

THB to USD

THB to EUR

THB to CAD

THB to AUD

THB to GBP

THB to INR

THB to ZAR

THB to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Saudi Riyal
1 THB0.10612 SAR
5 THB0.53061 SAR
10 THB1.06123 SAR
20 THB2.12246 SAR
50 THB5.30615 SAR
100 THB10.61230 SAR
250 THB26.53075 SAR
500 THB53.06150 SAR
1000 THB106.12300 SAR
2000 THB212.24600 SAR
5000 THB530.61500 SAR
10000 THB1061.23000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Thai Baht
1 SAR9.42306 THB
5 SAR47.11530 THB
10 SAR94.23060 THB
20 SAR188.46120 THB
50 SAR471.15300 THB
100 SAR942.30600 THB
250 SAR2355.76500 THB
500 SAR4711.53000 THB
1000 SAR9423.06000 THB
2000 SAR18846.12000 THB
5000 SAR47115.30000 THB
10000 SAR94230.60000 THB