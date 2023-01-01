10 Thai bahts to Saudi riyals

Convert THB to SAR at the real exchange rate

10 thb
1.01 sar

1.00000 THB = 0.10139 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:43 UTC
THB to SAR conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 THB → 0 SAR
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Saudi Riyal
1 THB0.10139 SAR
5 THB0.50697 SAR
10 THB1.01395 SAR
20 THB2.02790 SAR
50 THB5.06975 SAR
100 THB10.13950 SAR
250 THB25.34875 SAR
500 THB50.69750 SAR
1000 THB101.39500 SAR
2000 THB202.79000 SAR
5000 THB506.97500 SAR
10000 THB1013.95000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Thai Baht
1 SAR9.86242 THB
5 SAR49.31210 THB
10 SAR98.62420 THB
20 SAR197.24840 THB
50 SAR493.12100 THB
100 SAR986.24200 THB
250 SAR2465.60500 THB
500 SAR4931.21000 THB
1000 SAR9862.42000 THB
2000 SAR19724.84000 THB
5000 SAR49312.10000 THB
10000 SAR98624.20000 THB