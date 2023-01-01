10 thousand Thai bahts to Croatian kunas

Convert THB to HRK at the real exchange rate

10,000 thb
1,993.81 hrk

1.00000 THB = 0.19938 HRK

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:36
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Croatian Kuna
1 THB0.19938 HRK
5 THB0.99691 HRK
10 THB1.99381 HRK
20 THB3.98762 HRK
50 THB9.96905 HRK
100 THB19.93810 HRK
250 THB49.84525 HRK
500 THB99.69050 HRK
1000 THB199.38100 HRK
2000 THB398.76200 HRK
5000 THB996.90500 HRK
10000 THB1993.81000 HRK
Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Thai Baht
1 HRK5.01551 THB
5 HRK25.07755 THB
10 HRK50.15510 THB
20 HRK100.31020 THB
50 HRK250.77550 THB
100 HRK501.55100 THB
250 HRK1253.87750 THB
500 HRK2507.75500 THB
1000 HRK5015.51000 THB
2000 HRK10031.02000 THB
5000 HRK25077.55000 THB
10000 HRK50155.10000 THB