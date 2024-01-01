100 Croatian kunas to Thai bahts

Convert HRK to THB at the real exchange rate

100 hrk
487.88 thb

kn1.000 HRK = ฿4.879 THB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:34
On 1 January 2023 Croatia adopted the euro, replacing Croatian kuna (HRK) as its currency.
Check the Euro exchange rates

HRK to THB conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

THB
1 HRK to THBLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.07065.2650
Low4.83164.8316
Average4.93065.1008
Change-3.02%-6.34%
1 HRK to THB stats

The performance of HRK to THB in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.0706 and a 30 day low of 4.8316. This means the 30 day average was 4.9306. The change for HRK to THB was -3.02.

The performance of HRK to THB in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.2650 and a 90 day low of 4.8316. This means the 90 day average was 5.1008. The change for HRK to THB was -6.34.

Top currencies

 USDCADSGDEURAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD11.3541.3090.9061.4860.7621.61717.952
1 CAD0.73810.9670.6691.0970.5631.19413.254
1 SGD0.7641.03410.6921.1350.5821.23513.71
1 EUR1.1031.4951.44511.6390.8411.78419.809

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Croatian Kuna / Thai Baht
1 HRK4.87884 THB
5 HRK24.39420 THB
10 HRK48.78840 THB
20 HRK97.57680 THB
50 HRK243.94200 THB
100 HRK487.88400 THB
250 HRK1,219.71000 THB
500 HRK2,439.42000 THB
1000 HRK4,878.84000 THB
2000 HRK9,757.68000 THB
5000 HRK24,394.20000 THB
10000 HRK48,788.40000 THB
Conversion rates Thai Baht / Croatian Kuna
1 THB0.20497 HRK
5 THB1.02484 HRK
10 THB2.04967 HRK
20 THB4.09934 HRK
50 THB10.24835 HRK
100 THB20.49670 HRK
250 THB51.24175 HRK
500 THB102.48350 HRK
1000 THB204.96700 HRK
2000 THB409.93400 HRK
5000 THB1,024.83500 HRK
10000 THB2,049.67000 HRK