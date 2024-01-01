Thai bahts to Botswanan pulas today

Convert THB to BWP at the real exchange rate

1,000 thb
389.47 bwp

฿1.000 THB = P0.3895 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:11
THB to BWP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

BWP
1 THB to BWPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39350.3935
Low0.37940.3675
Average0.38750.3778
Change1.56%3.33%
1 THB to BWP stats

The performance of THB to BWP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3935 and a 30 day low of 0.3794. This means the 30 day average was 0.3875. The change for THB to BWP was 1.56.

The performance of THB to BWP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3935 and a 90 day low of 0.3675. This means the 90 day average was 0.3778. The change for THB to BWP was 3.33.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPINRZARSGD
1 USD10.9051.3541.4930.76383.95617.9861.307
1 EUR1.10511.4971.650.84392.79219.8791.445
1 CAD0.7380.66811.1020.56361.98513.2790.965
1 AUD0.670.6060.90710.51156.23312.0470.875

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Thai Baht / Botswanan Pula
1 THB0.38947 BWP
5 THB1.94737 BWP
10 THB3.89473 BWP
20 THB7.78946 BWP
50 THB19.47365 BWP
100 THB38.94730 BWP
250 THB97.36825 BWP
500 THB194.73650 BWP
1000 THB389.47300 BWP
2000 THB778.94600 BWP
5000 THB1,947.36500 BWP
10000 THB3,894.73000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Thai Baht
1 BWP2.56757 THB
5 BWP12.83785 THB
10 BWP25.67570 THB
20 BWP51.35140 THB
50 BWP128.37850 THB
100 BWP256.75700 THB
250 BWP641.89250 THB
500 BWP1,283.78500 THB
1000 BWP2,567.57000 THB
2000 BWP5,135.14000 THB
5000 BWP12,837.85000 THB
10000 BWP25,675.70000 THB