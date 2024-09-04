Thai baht to Botswanan pulas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Thai baht to Botswanan pulas is currently 0.389 today, reflecting a 0.275% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Thai baht has remained relatively stable, with a -0.426% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Thai baht to Botswanan pulas has fluctuated between a high of 0.392 on 30-08-2024 and a low of 0.388 on 02-09-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 02-09-2024, with a 0.652% increase in value.